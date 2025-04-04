HOWARD KUNDA URGES PRESIDENT TO FIRE DRUNK MINISTERS



Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party President Howard Kunda has expressed his disappointment over complaints from President Hakainde Hichilema that some Ministers attend cabinet meetings in a drunken state.





On Monday, during the swearing-in ceremony of new Local Government Minister Gift Sialubalo at State House, President Hichilema said some cabinet ministers go to meetings drunk and sleep during Cabinet meetings.





Mr. Kunda stressed the need for President Hichilema to fire Ministers sleeping on duty at the time many Zambians are struggling to survive due to the harsh economic situation the nation is facing.



The opposition leader said underperforming Government officials must be substituted as soon as yesterday.





The former Muchinga Member of Parliament warned that Zambians must brace themselves for more hardships because the old leaders in the cabinet are tired.





“It is very disappointing to hear the Republican President come in the public or media to say his Ministers doze because they are intoxicated. The President needed to fire these Ministers instead of firing those sleeping in meetings.

Why is the President talking instead of taking action. Is the President too weak to fire sleeping Ministers? We expected Ministers to be putting in more effort to make sure the Zambian people have a thriving economy. We know most of these Ministers are tired that is why they are sleeping on duty,” Mr. Kunda said.



He said Zambia was in dire need of youthful leadership to spearhead its developmental agenda.





“People are suffering because leaders are sleeping. It is very important that come 2026 we should put a youthful and energetic leadership so that development can come to our country. We will put up a youthful leadership that will work for the people,” Mr. Kunda said.