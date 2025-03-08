HPCZ CLOSELY MONITORING CASE OF ALLEGED RAPE AT MAINA SOKO



Lusaka, Friday 7th March, 2025 – The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ), acknowledges with deep concern, the report regarding the arrest of an intern Medical Doctor who allegedly raped a patient under his care at Maina Soko Medical Centre.





HPCZ views this matter with the utmost seriousness as it borders on ethical and professional conduct expected of health practitioners.





Such an incident, if proven, not only undermines public trust and confidence in the medical profession but also instils fear among patients from seeking and trusting healthcare services in Zambia’s health facilities.