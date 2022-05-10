HPCZ GIVEN SEVEN DAY ULTIMATUM OVER LICENSURE EXAMS FOR LOCAL STUDENTS

By Memory Nyambe

A Consortium of Student Unions and Associations has given the Health Professions Council of Zambia-HPCZ a seven-day ultimatum to rescind its decision to have locally trained practitioners sit for Licensure examinations.

Speaking to the media in Lusaka, University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus Students Union President, Chimuka Simoonga, says the set examination is allegedly meant to bar doctors from practicing hence describes it as a cosmetic exercise that needs to be revisited.

Simoonga has charged that it is the duty of the regulating authority to establish the cause of poor standards in training institutions because problems that range from inadequate lecturers, insufficient teaching aids to over-enrolments are well known.

Meanwhile, Residents Doctors Association of Zambia President Dr. Brian Sampa has urged HPCZ to reconsider the policy and seek a lasting solution to the challenge at hand.

He adds that failure to get a response within the seven-day ultimatum will result in petitioning the Ministry of Education through the Higher Education Authority whose mandate is to register and regulate institutions.