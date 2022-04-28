The Health Professions Council of Zambia -HPCZ- has re-introduced Licensure examinations for fresh graduates from health training institutions.

In a statement availed to ZNBC news in Lusaka today, the HPCZ says the respective examinations were put on hold in February 2019.

HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer , BWEMBYA BWALYA says passing Licensure examinations will be a prerequisite for graduates to be registered.

Mr BWALYA has explained that after cosultations, the HPCZ has seen it fit to revisit mechanisms, which will help ascertain professional competencies of health practitioners.

He has added that this is before the health workers are registered and certified to practice in any health facility in the country.

Mr BWALYA has since stated that the HPCZ will continue to promote compliance in healthcare and training standards, through routine as well as reactive inspections of training institutions.- ZNBC