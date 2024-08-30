HPCZ SAYS CERTIFICATE HOLDERS WILL NO LONGER BE ELIGIBLE TO SIT FOR PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE EXAMS

The Health Professions Council of Zambia -HPCZ- has announced that it will no longer be examining certificate programmes but only diploma and degree holders will be eligible to sit for professional licensure examinations.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Fastone Goma explains that graduates such as Community Health assistants with certificates will no longer be required to undergo licensure examination until they upgrade their qualifications.

Professor Goma says this is aimed at ensuring that the community health assistant personnel have the necessary competencies to practice safely and offer quality health care.

He has also announced that the second session of the 2024 HPCZ professional licensure examinations is scheduled for 1st October to 18th November 2024, and all potential candidates can begin submitting their applications beginning today, and will close on 23rd September 2024.

Professor Goma further explained that there will be a slight change in how the examinations will be conducted, with all eligible candidates first sitting for the theory exam and only those who pass will proceed to the practical examination, to adequately prepare for the practical examination and ensure that candidates do not waste time on the practical component.

PN