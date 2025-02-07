Hubby cuts off wife’s ear in a beer dispute

The love of beer has landed a Plumtree man in soup after he cut off his wife’s ear in a beer argument.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Edmore Sibanda (31) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The state alleged on February 4, Sibanda and his wife Princess Chihava left home and went to shops to buy groceries.

Upon arrival at the shops, the husband entered into a bar and started buying his friends beer.

This did not end well with the wife and the two had a serious argument.

Sibanda started assaulting his wife with open hands before pulling a knife and cutting off his wife’s ear.

The matter continues on February 11.

Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.