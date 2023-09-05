Hubby promises to satisfy wife s3xually

Hubby promises to satisfy wife sexually

A MAN aged 32 has pleaded with Matero Local Court not to dissolve his marriage because he is willing to start meeting his wife’s demand of satisfying her sexually.

Brighton Chimanga will know his fate on October 3, 2023 when the case comes up again for submission and judgment.

Chimanga was taken to court for divorce by his wife Gelina Sibanda, whom he married in 2016 after paying dowry. The couple has two children together.

Sibanda told Magistrate Harriet Mulenga in an open court that when her husband married her, there was joy in their marriage.

She said problems started two years ago when Chimanga suddenly started behaving in a strange manner.

“From the time my husband married me, he never used to sleep with cloths, but two years ago, he satrted sleeping with a shirt, trousers and belt on. In this past two years, I had to beg for him to sleep with me. I am still young and my blood runs, I can’t continue begging for sex from my own husband. That is why I have come here today,” she said.

She said after some time, she discovered her husband had a girlfriend whom he had a child with.

Sibanda said her husband started getting their household goods and taking them to his girlfriend, one by one.

She narrated that apart from Chimanga starving her sexually, he has allegedly stopped supporting the family financially.

In his statement, Chimanga admitted that during the past two years, he has been misbehaving and that he had a girlfriend.

“Your honour, it is true that for the past two years I have really being misbehaving. I had a girlfriend, and it was all the work of the devil. I truly love my wife and I am ready to change and be a better father and husband to her,” he said.

Chimanga begged the court not to grant divorce saying he was ready to start satisfying his wife in bed and taking care of her.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga adjourned the matter to October 3, for submission and judgment.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail