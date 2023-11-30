HUBBY STABS WIFE ON SUSPICION THAT SHE HAS STOLEN HIS K50

A 35-year-old woman of Bush Baby area in Solwezi district has been stabbed in the head by her 51-year-old husband on suspicion that she had stolen his K50.00.

North-western province police Commanding Officer, Dennis Moola has confirmed the incident believed to have happened on 27th November 2023 around 20:30 hours as the couple was drinking beer at their house.

Mr Moola has told ZANIS in Solwezi that the victim Lyness Kasongo was accused of having stolen a K50.00 by her husband Martin Kainda which she denied adding that the husband then got a razor blade and cut Kasongo’s hair and later got a screwdriver and stabbed her in the head.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the couple were drinking beer together at their house and in the process the husband accused the wife of stealing a K50.00. The wife denied and the husband got a razor blade and cut the wife’s hair and later got a screwdriver which he used to stab the wife in the head,” Mr Moola said.

He said the victim who is currently admitted to Solwezi general hospital sustained deep cuts on the head, a swollen left eye and general body pains as a screwdriver,razor blade and fists were allegedly used to inflict the injuries.

He said the victim was rescued by neighbours who reported the matter to Kazomba police post after she shouted for help adding that the husband has since been arrested.

“The victim is currently admitted to Solwezi general hospital and the condition is reported to be stable. The docket has been opened and an arrest made,” Mr Moola said.

This incident comes as the country is observing the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence under the theme: “Investing to prevent violence against women and girls.”

Zanis