HUBBY’S ATTEMPT TO INFECT WIFE WITH HIV LEADS TO DIVORCE

By Rhodah Mvula

A 34-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Kabanana Township has lamented to the court how her HIV positive husband would rape her in a bid to infect her.

This was in a case in which the woman whose identity has been withheld for privacy, sued her husband for divorce before the Matero Local Court.

She narrated that her husband resents her for testing HIV negative, hence he would forcefully have unprotected intercourse with her.

She narrated that her husband would beat and starve her for refusing to do what he wanted.

The man later asked for forgiveness from his wife for his actions.

However, his plea for forgiveness was not successful as the court divorced the couple.

In passing judgment Magistrate Harriet Mulenga said the man’s behavior was irresponsible hence the aggrieved wife was granted divorce.