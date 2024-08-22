Hulk Hogan blames beer following his statement about body slamming Kamala Harris

Six-time WWE champion, Hulk Hogan, sparked outrage after joking about body slamming U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and questioning her racial identity.

Hogan whose real name is Terry Bollea, attended a promotional event for his new brand of beer in Ohio on Monday, August 19. At one point during the event, the retired wrestler suggested he would be willing to perform a wrestling move on the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” asked the audience at the Ohio bar.

Hogan then questioned Harris’ Indian heritage. “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?” the 71-year-old said.

Harris, who is the Democratic presidential nominee, is bi-racial. Her mother is a native of India, while her father was born in Jamaica.

However, Hogan suggested the remarks were not a true representation of himself blaming the comments on the amount of alcoholic beverages he consumed at the bar.

“I am going to get heat for that one, brother. That was not me. That was the beers talking.” Hogan said Wednesday, August 21.

The legendary wrestler delivered a speech during last month’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and is a huge fan of Donald Trump.