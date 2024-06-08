Controversial WWE legend, Hulk Hogan, claims his social media was “hacked” after lewd messages were sent from it to rapper Iggy Azalea.

Iggy had tweeted: “All these cry babaies wanna suck on my t*tssssssss lmao $MOTHER.”

And Iggy got a response from Hogan’s account, saying: “You suck a pumping. $HULK has the real milk.”

The response from Hulk Hogan shocked people and it was later deleted.

Hogan then took to Instagram to issue a clarification.

He wrote: “Hello Family, Appreciate your love and support always. Please do not take notice of any posts posted today. They are not from me and will be promptly removed. Thank you, Hulk.”