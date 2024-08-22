HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSÉ BY THE POLICE ON THE RISE…



….we will share your pension once UPND leaves office in 2026, Mukandila warns police officers in the habit of following illegal instructions



Lusaka… Thursday August 22, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila has observed that there has been an increase of human rights abusé by the police in the country.



Mr. Mukandila has however, expressed concern that the Head of State is not acting on such matters.



Mr Mukandila has also warned police officers following illegal instructions from the executive or members of the UPND that they will be alone to answer to the charges once UPND leaves office.



He reminded police officers that the UPND has a limited five year term, after that they will be all alone to answer to some of the actions they are undertaking.



“It is extremely important for our colleagues to remember that this UPND regime has only got only a limited 5 year term. So colleagues, if you are going to follow illegal instructions from the executive or UPND members, you will be alone at the time of reckoning,” he said.



“What is worrying is that the President is not taking any action against these human rights abuse by the police. When you report a case to the police for as long as it involves a UPND member, they will not act. The police should act without fear or favor.”



Mr Mukandila further said a lot of complaints against the police have been reported to the Police Complaints Commission over their conduct more especially under the UPND administration.



“I wish to further remind my colleagues that at the time of reckoning you will be alone if you keep following illegal instructions from the executive or UPND members. If you abuse my human rights personally, as a person abrased with law, I shall ensure that your pension is shared with those you abuse,” he concluded.



