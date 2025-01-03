HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST ATTRIBUTES INCREASING SUSPECTS ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY TO VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS



By Limpo Nyambe



Human Rights Activist Brebnar Changala has attributed the increasing incidents of suspects escaping lawful custody to prolonged detentions without trial, denial of police bonds and the familiarity suspects develop with officers during their detention.





And Mr. Changala has warned that such actions not only violate legal procedures but also erode public trust in law enforcement institutions.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Changala has since called for strict adherence to the law to ensure suspects are processed promptly and securely.





His comment follows recent incidences involving a woman who assisted by 16 criminals to escape lawful custody in Maamba district, 7 suspects who escaped from lawful custody in Lukulu district and the recent case involving 13 suspects who escaped after a drunk police officer at Kanyama Police Station opened the holding cell and told them to go and celebrate new year in Kanyama.



PHOENIX NEWS