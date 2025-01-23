HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM THE STATE FOR MUMBI PHIRI`S WRONG DETENTION





By Sanfrossa Mberi and Chileshe Mwango



Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala is demanding an apology from the state on behalf of former Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri for wrong detention.



Police in Kawambwa have released Ms. Phiri, who was facing alleged aggravated robbery charges following a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP- Gilbert Phiri to decline prosecution due to lack of evidence.





Ms. Phiri had been arrested in connection with allegations of stealing K20,000 in cash and an Infinix phone valued at K3,800 from Boldwin Chilambikwa of Kawambwa district in Luapula province during campaigns for the Kawambwa parliamentary by-election last month.





But Mr. Changala says it was clear from the beginning that Ms. Phiri was innocent as the charge she was given was not coinciding with the crime that was alleged to have been committed.





Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Vice President Given Lubinda says the party is not surprised with the dismissal of charges and release from incarceration of Ms. Phiri as it was always known that the charges of aggravated robbery and assault earlier leveled against her were intended to victimize her.



PHOENIX NEWS