HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION CONDEMNS THE ARREST AND DETENTION OF LOAD-SHEDDING PR0TESTERS

…. appeals to the Zambia Police Service to adhere to the provisions of the Constitution of Zambia and Public Order Act in maintaining order

Lusaka… Thursday July 11, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The Human Rights Commission has condemned the àrrést and détention of four people by the Zambia Police Service for staging a pr0test at ZESCO Headquarters yesterday to express their dissatisfaction with the management of the load-shedding schedule by the power utility company.

HRC Acting Spokesperson Simon Mulumbi says has called on the Police Service to observe constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of expression and assembly when administering the Public Order Act to maintain law and order.

Mr Malumbi says the Commission supports the peaceful exercise of freedom of association and assembly and implores the Police Service to allow citizens exercise their rights and freedoms.

“Denying citizens their rights to peaceful assembly and expression is retrogressive in a democratic dispensation and undermines the socio- economic development of the country as citizens are not allowed to have a say in matters of governance and participate effectively in civic engagements,” he said.

“The Commission regrets that the police moved swiftly to silence the peaceful protest by arresting and detaining the individuals involved instead of protecting them to express their grievances. Such police action is contrary to the spirit of the constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms. Upholding these rights and freedoms, which is now part of the Constitutional mandate of the Zambia Police Service, is essential to allow divergent views to be heard and taken into account to foster accountability and transparency in public service delivery and the governance of the country.”

He reiterated the Commission’s demand for the Government to enact into law the Public Gatherings Bill in order to addresses a whole array of concerns related to the right to freedom of assembly and expression.

Mr Malumbi indicated that the Commission is engaging the Zambia Police Service over the matter.

