HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION HAS NO RECORD OF ALLEGED VIOLATION OF MUMBI PHIRI’S RIGHTS



The Human Rights Commission says it has no record of any ill treatment or human rights violations of former Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri during the time she was detained in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province.



Mrs. Phiri, who was facing alleged aggravated robbery charges has complained of human rights abuses by law enforcement officers during her time in police custody with the suspect going for 2 weeks without a taking a shower among other abuses.





But addressing the media in Lusaka today, Commission Chairperson Pamela Sambo explained that while Mrs. Phiri was incarcerated in Kawambwa, officers from the human rights commission in Mansa were on the ground and reported that Ms. Phiri had access to her minimum basic rights.



She has however indicated that if there were any human rights violations, the commission is ready to receive an official complaint and launch investigations.





Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Chama North Member of Parliament, Yotam Mtayachalo says Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba, should have resigned or should have been fired by President Hakainde Hichilema for effecting an arrest on Mrs. Phiri without thorough investigation.





This follows Director of Public Prosecutions’ -DPP- ‘s decision not to prosecute Ms. Phiri on allegations of aggravated robbery due to lack of evidence.





Mr. Mtayachalo says while he commends the DPP’s decision as a positive step towards upholding the rule of law, he is concerned that this sends a negative picture to the international community and is at variance with the values and principles of democracy.



PN