HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION HAS NO RECORD OF ALLEGED VIOLATION OF MUMBI PHIRI’S RIGHTS
The Human Rights Commission says it has no record of any ill treatment or human rights violations of former Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri during the time she was detained in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province.
Mrs. Phiri, who was facing alleged aggravated robbery charges has complained of human rights abuses by law enforcement officers during her time in police custody with the suspect going for 2 weeks without a taking a shower among other abuses.
But addressing the media in Lusaka today, Commission Chairperson Pamela Sambo explained that while Mrs. Phiri was incarcerated in Kawambwa, officers from the human rights commission in Mansa were on the ground and reported that Ms. Phiri had access to her minimum basic rights.
She has however indicated that if there were any human rights violations, the commission is ready to receive an official complaint and launch investigations.
Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Chama North Member of Parliament, Yotam Mtayachalo says Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba, should have resigned or should have been fired by President Hakainde Hichilema for effecting an arrest on Mrs. Phiri without thorough investigation.
This follows Director of Public Prosecutions’ -DPP- ‘s decision not to prosecute Ms. Phiri on allegations of aggravated robbery due to lack of evidence.
Mr. Mtayachalo says while he commends the DPP’s decision as a positive step towards upholding the rule of law, he is concerned that this sends a negative picture to the international community and is at variance with the values and principles of democracy.
PN
She may be claiming her rights of her freedom because she was caged.And DPP closed the case as he did not see the reason in the charge.
Some people want to blame the police but I don’t.The report was given to the police and they heard that the mama in company with other people approached the people of UPND on a meeting and had some claims, and unfortunately one member in her company unleashed a taser gun and one member of the meeting fell to the ground and commotion ensued.Money and property got lost in the process.The intruders left together immediately but they were identified.One member of the intruders was arrested and charged.The law in Zambia looks at that as aggravated robbery whose prescription is un bailable offences.
In the first place why must a clean lady be in company with people of criminal mind.
Who is an accomplice or when can one be called as such?
Has it been established that the UPND team faked robbery? And nothing was lost? Was the taser gun used and someone fell to the ground?
On HOT FM this morning we experienced a mini court session when the mamma victim did character assassination of the Minister and munali member of Parliament, the Minister couldn’t listen and sit quietly when his integrity was getting damaged by the mama victim.The mama started cross examination of but the radio personality stopped that.And the Minister said he could not be interviewed by the mama.He only called the radio to defend himself from misleading statements from mama.Mama went ahead to the extent of comparing the minister to her husband and a house she has as far bigger than that of the Minister.The Minister simply said he worked for that money and didn’t know about how she acquired her very big Mansion.Other statement was issued by mama concerning not bathing for some days and gifts of God in terms of talent.
From the talks I felt like watching a movie which was cut short.But that talk was wrong by mama.I hope this case will not be recalled and taken to court.The mama’s talks may attract public opinion and popular demand that the matter be heard because she went to the other radio station called Mellenium and talked both English and Bemba, like she was in court.She must be advised to stop her crusade and maybe stop even to ask for compensation.Working up dogs that are sleeping is not advisable.