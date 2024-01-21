HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION SAYS ZAMBIA’S ACCESS TO INFORMATION LAW IS BETTER THAN MOST IN THE REGION

The Human Rights Commissioner says Zambia’s access to information law is not as flawed as portrayed by some stakeholders especially when compared to similar laws in the region.

Human Rights Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya is concerned about the mixed reactions from key stakeholders regarding the efficacy of the recently enacted access to information law which remained elusive for over two decades.

Mr. Muleya told Phoenix News that the passing of the law is a positive move that coincides with the goals of the majority of Zambians and that the commission will ensure that the right to access information is promoted and maintained.

He has proposed, however, that the law be reviewed and amended if it fails to sufficiently serve the greater good, as required by key stakeholders such as development activists and journalists, among others.

The Human Rights Commission Spokesperson has urged stakeholders to understand and educate information holders and requestors about the law’s provisions and practical application to its purpose.

