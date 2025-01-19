HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDER N’GANDE MWANAJITI CALLS FOR ACTION AGAINST GROWING ATTACKS ON POLICE INFRASTRUCTURE AND VANDALISM



Human rights defender and governance activist, Ngande Mwanajiti, has expressed grave concern over the increasing reports of vandalism and looting of police posts and other public and private properties in Zambia.



In a statement, Mr. Mwanajiti says the consequences of such acts are severe, causing immense suffering to both individuals and the broader public.





He has emphasized the importance of instilling values of respect and responsibility within families, arguing that the deliberate destruction of public property damages the country’s collective identity.



Mr. Mwanajiti also highlighted disturbing trends of motorists defying police orders, assaults on officers, and even life-threatening attacks on traffic police, which he believes reflect a breakdown in societal norms.





The activist has further called on the New Dawn government to address these issues, stressing that Zambia is not at war and such behavior has no place in a democratic society.



He has since urged a collective effort from government, community leaders, schools, and families to restore order and respect for the rule of law.



ISUNGA