Hundreds of my supporters arrested – Bobi Wine

The Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine says more than 300 people have been arrested since Monday in what he describes as an illegal clampdown on his supporters.

He says lawyers working for his party – the National Unity Platform – have managed to get many of them released by paying a bond.

On Thursday police prevented opposition supporters from gathering to welcome back the politician when he returned from a trip abroad.

He was picked up by plain clothes officers at Entebbe Airport and against his will was driven to his home by the security forces.

The police say 40 people including an MP were arrested and are accused of inciting violence.

Rights groups have routinely accused President Yoweri Museveni’s government of using the police and military to suppress the opposition.