Hungary striker, Barnabas Varga undergoes successful surgery to fix multiple broken bones

Hungary striker, Barnabas Varga has shared his first update from the hospital after sustaining multiple broken bones in a sickening collision during their Euro 2024 match with Scotland on Monday, June 23.

The 29-year-old striker suffered facial fractures in the brutal clash with Scotland’s goalkeeper Angus Gunn as his wife Laura Skrapits watched on from the stands.

Varga has now shared an emotional message posted by Skrapits on his social media account.

The message included a photo of Skrapits holding Varga’s hand at his bedside.

Skrapits confirmed that Varga is now recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery.

‘Thank you for your kind, supportive messages,’ Skrapits wrote.

‘Barni is over the surgery. A little rest is waiting for him but he’ll be fine!’