HUNGER HITS MAMBWE, RESIDENTS SURVIVE ON LOCUSTS

By Samuel Khwawe

Hunger has hit Mambwe District in Eastern Province as residents are surviving on locusts and grass.

Diamond TV’s investigations at Chisomo Village in Nsefu Chiefdom revealed that residents are unable to afford the costly mealie meal and so fresh maize they had hoped would supplement nutrition was decimated by drought, hence relying on locusts locally known as Viwala.

Judith Phiri, who has eight dependents, reveals that during lunch the children are made to consume plain locusts to save on mealie meal which is only used for supper to cook nshima.

She says the locusts, which are seasonal, have historically been consumed as a delicacy, but have now become a means of nutrition, hence she wonders what will become of her family when the locusts are out of season.

The dry spells experienced in Zambia have affected over one million people in farming communities, forcing President Hakainde Hichilema to declare the drought experienced a national disaster.