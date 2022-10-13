HUNGRY LAWMAKERS: PF MPs Jumping Ship

The PF is slowly ‘losing’ support of its MPs to the UPND. First it was Kanchibiya PF MP Sunday Chanda who opened declared support for Hakainde because he was bringing development to the people of Kanchibiya,soon to follow was Kantanshi PF MP Anthony Mumba and now it is Mafinga PF MP Robert Chabinga who has said him and Presifent HH it is phone and simcard.

If PF had the muscle,these 3 MPs could have been disciplined but being in a weak state,the PF would not attempt to do that.

Even before the official date of death for PF(March 2023), cracks are beginning to show in the former rulling party.

Credit: I.S