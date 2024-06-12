Hunt for Southgate’s successor begins amid Man Utd links 

FA has yet to identify Gareth Southgate’s successor, despite the possibility that he might leave his England role if they fail to win Euro 2024.

The England squad, along with Southgate, has arrived in Germany, ready to compete in Euro 2024. Ahead of the continental tournament, the Three Lions’ boss hinted that he might consider stepping down after eight years if they do not secure the European Championship.

Harry Kane and his teammates are regarded as one of the favourites to win the trophy this year.

Speaking to BILD, he said, “If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. So maybe this is the last chance. I think around half the national coaches leave after a tournament—that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close. You can’t constantly put yourself in front of the public and say, ‘A little more, please,’ as at some point people lose faith.

If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, you must deliver in big moments.”

According to The Telegraph, despite ongoing speculation about 53-year-old Gareth Southgate’s future, the FA has not yet started the search for his potential replacement.

They are keen for Southgate to remain as England’s head coach beyond his current contract, which ends in December 2024.

However, with Premier League giants Manchester United showing interest, Southgate has been non-committal about his future ahead of the Euros.

The report also mentions that the FA is considering potential successors such as Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter, and Eddie Howe if Southgate decides to step down this summer.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are set to begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday.