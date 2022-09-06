HUSBAND ABANDONS WIFE DUE TO SON’S SKIN CONDITION

A nine years old boy of Chovwe area in Kalumbila district of North Western Province is suffering from a severe skin condition.

The boy’s mother Evian Kawan’gu 49 of sub chief Kafumukache village says her son’s skin condition made her husband neglect her together with her son due to stigmatization and mockery from the community.

Ms. Kawan’gu adds that efforts to take her son to advanced health facilities have failed due to

Speaking in an interview at her residence in Kibataila farm, she stressed the need for well-wishers and government to come her to aid.

She alleges that from the hospital she did not receive enough attention, a development which prompted her to call for help from would be well-wishers.

And her son who aspires to be an engineer said he is unable to mingle with his friends as they shun away from him on condition that his skin smells bad, a situation that has derailed the need to be enrolled in school.

