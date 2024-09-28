Husband ‘beat wife to de@th with hammer’ before taking own life

A husband strangled, st@bbed, and bludgeoned his wife to de@th before taking his own life in a horrific murder-su!c!de, an inquest heard.

Richard Parks, 63, and wife Suratchanee ‘Lat’ Parks, 53, were discovered inside their home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

An inquest heard how tree surgeon Parks had horror stab injuries to his neck and was found with a knife in his hand.

His nail bar worker wife was discovered in the bath with neck wounds consistent with being strangled, Kent Online reports.

Lat also had multiple knife injuries and had been bludgeoned with a hammer.

Pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow told the court she had other injuries that suggested she had tried to fight her husband off.

The court was told the pair had met in Thailand where Lat already had a son and later moved to the UK.

The couple’s marriage was described as “happy and without problems” but Parks had recently become anxious after receiving a large tax bill from HMRC.

He had also been “struggling with his mental health” and was forced to delay the move to Thailand, it was said.

On February 23, loved ones had gone to the three-storey home after growing concerned for the couple’s welfare.

Neighbours heard “hysterical” screams after they discovered Parks and Lat dead inside.

Police found blood stains in the kitchen, hallway, living room and on the stairs.

There was also a red folder on the floor that contained a large sum of cash, as well as a chainsaw and pruning saw in the bathroom.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jessica Summers said police concluded there was no third-party involvement.

Coroner Roger Hatch ruled that Lat was unlawfully killed and that her husband had taken his own life.

Parks’ brother Robert Parks said: “This is a terribly sad situation. Only those two will ever know exactly what happened.

“They loved each other very much and he was looking forward to going to Thailand – it’s just terribly sad for both families.”