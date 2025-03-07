Husband catches wife cheating with driver

A video shows the moment a dramatic scene played out in a Lagos hotel after a husband allegedly caught his wife with a driver in a hotel room.

The incident occurred two days after 2024 Christmas, Chiemeka Okoro who recently shared the video disclosed.

In the video, the husband, identified as Ifeanyi, is heard confronting his wife after catching her with the driver

According to Chiemeka, Ifeanyi resides in Nigeria, while his wife lives abroad.

She returned to Lagos, Nigeria, for the Christmas holiday but did not go home, instead she stayed in a hotel.

Ifeanyi later discovered that his wife was back and in a hotel so he stormed the place and allegedly caught his wife in a compromising situation with the driver.

The eyewitness reports that Ifeanyi beat both his wife and the driver.

In the video, the wife is heard crying while explaining herself to her husband.

“I met him at the airport… The next room was my room… Oh my God!” She said.

Hotel room staff are seen going close to the room to investigate the source of the commotion.

“Ifeanyi, he’s not my boyfriend. He helped me at the airport,” she said, screaming as her husband hit her.

“Did you?” the husband asks as sounds of beating is heard.

“No. I did not do anything. I swear to God” the wife begged.

“I didn’t do anything. I’m not feeling fine,” she added.

The driver was later seen fleeing the hotel with ripped clothes and a black eye, thr eyewitness shared.