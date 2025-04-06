Husband Kills Wife After Forcing Poison Down Her Throat During A Domestic Dispute

A husband was arrested and charged by the courts after killing his wife by forcing poison down her throat during a domestic dispute.

A 29-year-old man from Kwekwe’s Qagani village faces murder charges following a horrific domestic violence incident that resulted in his wife’s death. Norest Mdlovu appeared before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court after allegedly forcing his spouse to consume a poisonous substance during an argument.



Husband forces wife to drink poison during fight

According to court proceedings, the fatal altercation occurred on the evening of May 17, 2024. What began as a domestic quarrel escalated violently when Mdlovu reportedly overpowered his wife and made her swallow the toxic chemical.

“The victim immediately began experiencing severe symptoms, including foaming at the mouth and intense abdominal pain,” court documents revealed.

Emergency services rushed the woman to medical facilities for treatment. However, her health was never the same and continued to deteriorate over several months.

Prolonged Suffering Leads to Fatal Outcome

After initial treatment and temporary discharge, the deceased was sent back home. The deceased required repeated hospital admissions due to complications from the poisoning over a period or 10 months after the initial poisoning.

Her condition progressively worsened until she tragically passed away on March 4, 2025. The death was ruled as due to the poison she was forced to drink.

Legal Proceedings and Bail Considerations

Magistrates remanded Mdlovu in custody until April 17, 2025, with instructions to pursue any bail applications through the High Court due to the severity of the charges. The case has drawn significant attention to domestic violence issues in the region.

This disturbing incident highlights the devastating consequences of domestic abuse and serves as a sobering reminder of the need for conflict resolution and support systems in marital relationships.