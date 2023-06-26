HUSBAND KILLS WIFE IN SHIWANG’ANDU, WRAPS HER INTESTINES AROUND HIS CHEST

A 39-Year -Old man of Kipashi village in Shiwang’andu District has been arrested after he axed his wife to death after a marital dispute.

According to Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga who has comfirmed the incident to Chete FM News, the now murder suspect Edward Chanda lost his 6-Year-Old son in 2021 and suspected his Mother-in-Law to have been behind his son’s death.

Then on Saturday night, he returned home from a drinking spree and picked a quarrel with his wife on allegations that her mother bewitched his late son.

The quarrel let to an intense fight between the couple.

Police were alerted about the incident through a phone call by a member of the same village.

When police got to the scene ,they found the victim Odriah Bwalya, 30 in severe pain with multiple cuts on the head and on the chin with part of her intestines out though her private parts.

At that time, Mr Chanda was inside the house with other parts of his wife’s intestines wrapped around his chest.

The now deceased was rushed to Matumbo Clinic but later died on Sunday around 16 :00 Hours at Chinsali General Hospital where she was referred for specialised treatment.

He has been charged and arrested and the AAxe suspectedly used in the act has been recovered and kept as exibit.