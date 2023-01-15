Husband Of US Cop Fired For Having Sex With Six Colleagues Wants To Salvage Their Marriage

Jedidiah Hall, the husband of a police officer in the La Vergne Police Department in Tennessee, United States of America, who had sex with six of her colleagues before she was fired, has expressed a desire to salvage what’s left of their marriage.

Earlier in the week, Meagan Hall, 26, had made headlines following the outcome of an internal investigation which showed that she had sex with six male officers.

According to Daily Mail UK, which tracked down the couple, Mr Hall is the son of a pastor and had not been agreeable to the claim of his wife that they were in an open marriage including her attempts to recruit him for her sex romps.

DailyMail spoke to Mr Hall’s boss, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, who said, “I don’t know how he’s doing it, he’s more of a man than I am, but he’s trying to salvage his marriage. I have offered and extended to him any resource that he needs. And all he says is, sheriff, I just want to work for the citizens of Coffee County and I love what I’m doing.

“I don’t condone what went on at the La Vergne Police Department but he sure hasn’t broken any laws. He’s the victim here. There’s not a blemish on his record. He is doing a phenomenal, phenomenal job.”

It was reported that the Halls have been sweethearts since their college days and got married in November 2018.

Addressing the scandal surrounding her, Mrs Hall told Daily Mail, “I don’t want to discuss it, I’m just going to move on and live my life.”