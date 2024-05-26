HUSBAND PAYS 4 PASTORS TO PRAY FOR DEAD WIFE IN RESURRECTION ATTEMPT

A FAMILY of Rufunsa District recently caused drama when they ignored medical advice at Chinyunyu Clinic to take the body of their dead relative to Chongwe District Hospital mortuary and opted to take her back home, where they called four pastors to pray for her in an attempt to resurrect her.

This happened in Bunda Bunda Chiefdom, where a woman identified as Martha Mulobela, who died mysteriously in her sleep, was pronounced dead at Chinyunyu Clinic by health practitioners after which her relatives were advised to get a police report as her case was treated as a Brought-in-Dead (BID).

A police report indicating that the family should proceed to take the body to Chongwe District Hospital mortuary was obtained from Chinyunyu Police Post.

According to the husband of the deceased woman, Geoffrey Shamilomo, they decided to take her back home for prayers because her body was still warm.

