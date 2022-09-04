HUSBAND PUNCHES WIFE FOR CALLING HER ANOTHER WOMAN’S NAME

A 29-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chongwe area is on the run after he punched his wife and broke her nose after he called her another woman’s name.

Paul Kasongo is said to have called Esther Mulenga another woman’s name and when she asked him why he had done so, he punched her.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Paul Kasongo who is on the run after assaulting his wife Esther Mulenga, 27

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police have received a report of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm on which Kasongo broke his wife Ms Mulenga’s nose.

“Brief facts of the matter are that on the material date Kasongo went home and asked the wife , Ms Mulenga to help in lifting the battery for the bus and when she resisted this angered the husband, but the wife went and lifted the battery and she went back to sleep. Then the husband called the wife a different name which the wife asked the husband why he called her a different name of another woman,that’s when he hit her on the nose using a fist,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said the victim woke up her siblings up and they escorted her to the Police station to report, the matter.

“A medical report was issued and went to the hospital upon reaching there an x-ray was done that is where they discovered that she had a broken nose and later she was referred to University Teaching Hospital. A docket of the case of Assault was opened and the accused person has since been on the run and still on the run. A manhunt has been launched to bring the culprit to book,” he said