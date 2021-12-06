Home Obituary Husband To Edith Nawakwi Has Died Obituary Husband To Edith Nawakwi Has Died December 6, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Geoffrey Hambulo, former Citi Bank Banker, Entrepreneur and husband to Edith Nawakwi has passed on.MHSRIP 2 COMMENTS Very sad news. Condolences to his family and MHSRIEP. Reply Sincere condolences to his family. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Very sad news. Condolences to his family and MHSRIEP.
Sincere condolences to his family.