Husband’s preference of Mice to Okra causes wife to kill herself

A 17-year-old woman of Chipangali district has allegedly committed suicide after her husband refused to eat Nshima with Okra that she had prepared.

Precious Shamuteka hanged herself in a barbershop after her husband refused to eat the meal she had prepared for him.

Eastern Province police commanding officer Limpo Liywali said the incident happened on Tuesday in Chief Chinunda’s area.

Mr Liywali said the husband of the woman, who is a Malawian national, refused to eat nshima with pounded okra because he preferred mice for lunch.

He said the man had informed his wife that he would only eat Nshima after hunting for mice.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail