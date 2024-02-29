HUSSAM BADAY NAMED NEW AIRTEL NETWORKS ZAMBIA MANAGING DIRECTOR

Lusaka: February 29th, 2024

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hussam Baday as the new Managing Director of Airtel Networks Zambia Plc.

Baday, was appointed Interim MD last September and prior to that appointment, Hussam was the Chief Commercial Officer in Airtel Zambia since December 2021.

He also served as the Company’s Marketing Director since July 2018.

Hussam holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Leicester (UK) and BSc holder in Electronics and Communications Engineering.

He also holds a Professional Diploma from The Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK) and a professional certificate in “Behavioral Economics” From Harvard Business School (HBS).

He has attended an executive education in Leading with Results from INSEAD (France).

Prior to Airtel Networks Zambia PLC appointment, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Sudatel Telecom Group (STG), also he worked in Ericsson and Huawei.

Hussam has a rich background in successful Commercial strategies, business development, and proper execution that turned around commercial performance.

He also serves as an advisory board member at CMO- council Africa.

We welcome Hussam wholeheartedly.

Ms. Katebe Monica Musonda

BOARD CHAIRPERSON – AIRTEL NETWORKS ZAMBIA Plc

For Enquiries:

Head of Corporate Communications – Mrs. Yuyo Nachali-Kambikambi – Email: pr.ccgc@zm.airtel.com

