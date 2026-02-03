HYENA MAN GIVEN 1 YEAR 2 MONTHS SUSPENDED SENTENCE.



The Lundazi Magistrate Court has sentenced a 42-year-old man of Wadokota Village in the Mwase area to a one-year and two-month suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in a case that drew public attention due to bizarre allegations.





Joseph Jere was arrested after he was found inside the house of 26-year-old Stanley Moyo of Sinyoni Village, where he was allegedly demanding to eat a child belonging to Precious Moyo.





The incident caused alarm in the community, prompting the intervention of wildlife officers who apprehended Jere and later handed him over to the police.





He appeared before the Lundazi Magistrate Court on January 30, 2026, where he admitted to the charge during plea.



Breeze FM