HYPOCRISY OF TRIBALISM POLITICS IN ZAMBIA- SPUKI MULEMWA

HYPOCRISY OF TRIBALISM POLITICS IN ZAMBIA

26/4/2023

It’s sheer hypocrisy for some sections of society to purport that the current regime appointments are biased towards certain regions when in fact not, as such allegations of tribalism in appointments of government officials were never raised before the New Dawn Administration came to power.

Zambians will recall factually that at no time did we have appointments of government officials from all ten provinces except from certain regions, as the Head of State has the prerogative to assemble a team to work with regardless of their ethnic background or region.

However, President Hakainde Hichilema has demonstrated commitment to unite the country anchored on the ” ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION ” motto by assembling cabinet that comprises members that hail from all the ten provinces.

Therefore, insinuations by some sections of society purporting that the Republican President is promoting tribalism in the country do not hold given the foregoing facts.

More so, the President has taken a step further by appointing provincial ministers who hail from respective provinces.

In conclusion, we advise those that are exhibiting high levels of hypocrisy by making such allegations of tribalism against the President, to desist from doing so as they hold the potential to divide the nation.

Statement issued by:

SPUKI MULEMWA.