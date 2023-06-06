I Almost Became A Pastor, Says Actress Tonto Dikeh
Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up about her Christian upbringing, stating that she almost became a pastor.
Tonto revealed this in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday.
The mother of one also stated various positions she once held in the church.
She said, “I grew up In church, I was a Cell leader, I was Dept. Assistant. I almost became a pastor.
“I still have 70% Village mentality. I AM SO UNCOMFORTABLE WITH REVEALING CLOTHING. I just could never Learn it!!”
Credit: Instagram | tontolet