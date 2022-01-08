I ALSO SEE NOTHING WRONG CALLING SEAN TEMBO MR ZERO

The 12th August 2021,general election which was held clearly showed who the electorate voted for. Over 2.8million citizens went to the polling station and voted for Mr Hakainde Hichilema from the UPND party who is now the Republican president of Zambia.

Mr Edgar Lungu from the PF received 1.8 million votes(38%),Harry Kalaba recieved 25,231 votes, Fred Mmembe received 16,644 votes and the rest of the votes shared by other candidates.

What is rather amusing Sean Tembo who recieved 1,813 votes (0.04%) wants to be in the forefront of denouncing President Hichilema when he was rejected by voters countrywide. In the majority of polling stations Tembo was getting ZEROS.

At least our President the vasco dagama Sean Tembo is calling is managing to bring in investments and confidence from many governments and institutions who have applauded the New Dawn government’s performance so far.

MR ZERO you will keep scoring zeros cause President Hichilema is managing our country just fine.

Aka Sumbwa

Upnd Media Nationwide Network