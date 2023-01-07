I ALSO WANT TO BE APPOINTED LIKE PILATO – B-FLOW

By Rick Nchito

Zambian artiste Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow says he will not stop providing checks and balances to the New Dawn Government until he gets a government job.

Bwembya says he is ready to save in government if an opportunity was accorded to him.

“I also want to be appointed like Pilato. For now I will continue providing checks and balances. I also have what it takes to serve this country in some way,” says Bwembya. -Koswe