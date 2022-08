I also wasn’t sure of free education, but it has come to pass – Masebo

HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says many people doubted the free education policy, admitting that she also wasn’t sure but President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment made it possible to achieve it.

And Masebo says today’s generation of youths is the largest in history, yet they face limited opportunities to engage politically, economically, socially and in matters of health.

Credit: News Diggers