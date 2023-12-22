I am 31 years old, all I want is peace” Davido cries out over heavy criticisms from fans for promoting Wizkid’s new song

Nigerian singer, Davido, who days back reconciled with his rival, Wizkid has found himself in hot trouble with his millions of fans.

The Grammy nominee had taken to the micro-blogging platform to show his support for his rival by promoting his new song, which didn’t sit well with his fans.

Davido tweeted, “New Wiz Friday!!! Wtf!!! Replay all weekend!!”.

A fan of his slammed him for always giving room for his rivals to use him as he tweeted, “Davido u dey gba fr”.

Replying to him, Davido reminded him that he is in his 30s and as such desires peace.

“Your father dey gba. Nah u know I’m 31 years old. I want peace”.

Another of his fans added that Davido makes it hard for his fans to support him. “This man low-key dey make stanship hard person o. Wo make I go back to my simping and bombing jare”.

Davido replied him, telling him to fuck off as he isn’t a real fan.

“Fuck off then…Ur not a fan”, he tweeted.