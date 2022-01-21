MUBITA NAWA WROTE:

I am a former Security Guard for TD Jakes

Many times I pinch myself when I think about how far God has brought me. Even I wonder at times how I made it so far up the leadership favour of one of the most successful ministries, The Potters House, in Dallas Texas USA.

I was there for seven and half years. The first three and half years I worked as a security guard. It was fascinating. The last four years as an Educational Coordinator in the Children’s Ministry.

Simultaneously, I also served as a lecturer mentor in the Metroplex Next Level Leadership course by TD Jakes.

Today I came to inspire someone. Never look down on yourself. God has great plans for you.

Have a beautiful day and don’t forget to sign up for our 60 day mentoring programme that starts on February 2nd 2022.

