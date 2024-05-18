I AM A MUSICIAN, I WILL DEDICATE MY TIME TO SINGING GOSPEL – KAMBWILI

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says he is watching the political space keenly while he is recovering.

The Patriotic Front Presidential hopeful who has been unwell and was evacuated to South Africa said in an interview that he had now dedicated his time to evangelising and singing gospel songs.

The formidable politician said he is a devout Catholic and music soothes his soul.

“I almost died. So, you will hear a lot of gospel songs from me. That is my way of evangelising. I am a musician and I have realised that singing is one way I can turn people to God.

DNZ