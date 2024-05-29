I am arrested by characters who are discriminative, prejudiced and selective in their so-called application of the law- Munir Zulu

FROM THE CELL, Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu writes:-

NEITHER MORALLY NOR LEGALLY GUILTY

1. I wish to borrow from Nelson Mandela’s prime defense principle during the famous Rivonia trial when he refused to be subjected to a kangaroo, corrupted, discriminative and prejudiced law enforcement and justice system of the evil Apartheid.

2..I am arrested by characters who are discriminative, prejudiced and selective in their so-called application of the law. And when I talk of characters, I talk about the very evil crude cowards who are giving orders to our men and women in uniform , but are hiding somewhere and protected by temporal power which is clearly everporating speedly currently.

3…It is very clear that under this current regime of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, what is considered wrong is based on whom such a wrong will affect. Those who come from the village or “accepted” villages to this administration can go on and mention tribes, issue others with banning orders not to step in their villages and regions without care of being visited by the Police. But those who are considered outcasts, and loathed by characters in this administration are hastily arrested when they defend themselves from the very tribal barking of elements in power or their cronies.

4….I reject these hate speech accusations and consider such opinions against my stance, equally prejudiced, corrupted and useless. Before you even consider what I say hate speech, what about what Bruce Kanema, Charles Milupi, Batuke Imenda and all other UPND and government official said? Herein lies why I am neither legally nor morally guilty to whatever they say I stand charged.

I remain

MZ