“I AM BEING FOUGHT,” LAMENTS LANDS MINISTER.

Minister of lands and Natural resources Minister Elijah Muchima claims that he is being fought by Ministry officials who thrive in corrupt practices.

Mr. Mr. Muchima any efforts being made the Ministry to minimize revenue leakages are being frustrated by some Ministry of land officials who are you used to getting bribes in order to provide services, a situation he said will not be condoned.

Speaking when he officiated at the launch of the integration of the National Land titling ZANACO Bill Muster the Minister regrets that the process of acquiring land tittle in Zambia has been a conduit for corruption.

He says the united party for national development government wants to improve service delivery as seen in the commitments to digitalize services.