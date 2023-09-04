I AM DISAPPOINTED WITH MACKY 2 BUT THANK YOU, I DIDN’T DESERVE TO BE PUSHED OFF.

Tyce

I would like to express my heartfelt disappointment in the person I have been supporting since my childhood MK @Macky 2.

1. Voted for him to win his first awards.

2. Voted for him in the big brother house when since the day he entered the house.

3. Voted for his reality show called King Buga and he won the award.

4. Managed to promote his color fest on my entire drive time show on radio.

5. Drummed up support for him at Libonji before he arrived.

And in paying me back he pushed me on stage after wanting to welcome on stage and I terribly fell on the stage.

Thank you so much Macky 2 for pushing me on the ground and may God bless your Music.

This has really affected me has a person and brand I’m trying to build.

I demand for an apology from Macky 2, Tyce adds.