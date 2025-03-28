“I am done with Zambian men!” says Zed Farmer



Lusaka businesswoman and farmer Maria Zaloumis, popularly known as The Zed Farmer, has lashed out at Zambian men, branding them as narcissists including her ex husband, Pastor Misheck Mwewa.





Speaking on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast Show this morning, Zaloumis did not hold back as she aired her grievances about her past relationship, claiming she was the “man of the house” throughout their time together.





“I am done with Zambian men. Most of them are narcissists,” she declared.



In a scathing rebuke directed at Pastor Mwewa, she accused him of never truly loving her and being emotionally tied to his late wife.



“Pastor, if you’re listening, I know you never loved me. He wasn’t over his wife. I used to compete with a dead woman,” she revealed.





Zaloumis also claimed that throughout their entire relationship, she had only received K4,500 from Mwewa, implying that she carried the financial burden.





“I was the man in the house,” she said, expressing frustration over what she described as a lack of support from her ex husband.



©️NKANI