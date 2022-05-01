“I AM EATING KARIBA FISH, BA PRAISE SINGER, GO EAT CHITOTELA’S HOUSE”

Chilufya Tayali wrote:

I hope BaPraise singers you have eaten otherwise ask President Hichilema to break into pieces the houses of Bowman and Chitotela and feed you. Or better still fry some of his nice speeches and eat.

You guys (praise singers) are doing a wonderful job, such that you don’t even need to be employed, let alone go to bed hungry. Bally must look after you very well.

Life for someone us is so bad, such that I am just enjoying this Kariba fish which many of you can’t afford, but it’s okay for you since Bally is in State House.

Good night.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!