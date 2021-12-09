By ADRIAN MWANZA

I WILL file my application for the position of PF president despite claims that I do not meet the requirements stipulated in the party’s constitution because I know I qualify, says Mr Chishimba Kambwili.

Mr Kambwili said it would be to up to the party to reject him.

He said he was convinced that he was eligible hence the decision to go ahead and file rather than consider what people were saying that he could only qualify once the party constitution was amended.

“I’m going to file the nomination and if they are going to reject it, let them reject it but as far as I’m concerned, I’m going ahead,” he said.

Mr Kambwili said that he was determined to submit his application and would wait for the members of the PF central committee to either reject or accept him.

Mr Kambwili said he respected Mr Wynter Kabimba who suggested that he was not eligible to contest the PF presidency and would not directly engage him on the matter.

“I personally respect Mr Kabimba’s opinion and I don’t want a situation where we start exchanging words with him,” Mr Kambwili said.

Mr Kambwili wondered what the problem was with him to contest when there were individuals who had no positions but were vying for the positions in the past.