I am extremely saddened by the untimely death of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube- Chishimba Kambwili

Dr. Chishimba Kambwili Writes:



I am extremely saddened by the untimely death of my lawyer, brother and friend Hon. Tutwa Ngulube, your death is so difficult to take, it is so heavy and excruciating to accept.

Death has robbed us of a fearless colleague, an impeccable lawyer and avid friend. I thank God for allowing us to cross paths my brother, over the years and all through my political issues you have stood with me and represented me and my family successfully.

I am deeply shocked and I cannot believe I am having to write a message of condolences to a very close brother. Tutwa I shall dearly miss you, the party shall dearly miss you, you have left a huge gap.

Go well Sandani, tusha muchibote mwaice wandi. Lesa fye umwine!

RIP Tutwa S Ngulube